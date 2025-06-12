A spaza shop owner in Durban Deep on the West Rand has been arrested after the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose, MMC for public safety for Johannesburg Mgcini Tshwaku said on Wednesday night.
Metro police were dispatched to the Roodepoort area earlier on Wednesday after the court appearance of the first suspect arrested in connection with the murder. Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi, 39, will reappear in court next week.
“JMPD units are on the ground after looting and unrest at the shop to secure the area and prevent further violence,” Tshwaku said.
“The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather evidence and bring all perpetrators to justice.
“The community is urged to remain calm and co-operate with law enforcement agencies.”
TimesLIVE
Spaza shop owner, targeted by community, arrested after Likhona Fose murder
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
