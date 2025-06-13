Bail proceedings for a man charged with killing a “pro-Palestine” Durban woman, Hoosen Preston, at her Glenmore home in June 2024, were delayed in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
The woman died and her husband and son, who were stabbed more than a dozen times, were seriously wounded. A fourth member of the family, a teenager, was unharmed.
Grayson Beare, 44, adopted son of businessman Julian Beare, was arrested moments after the murder.
A month after the arrest, bail proceedings stood down after the defence requested a mental health assessment.
On Friday senior prosecutor Calvin Govender said no bail was fixed for the accused. He said the medical report from the Fort Napier hospital was pending.
“I have discussed the issue with the defence. The medical report is pending. I have taken the e-mail address of the defence and as soon as I get more information from the director of public prosecutions I will forward it to the defence,” said Govender.
Another delay in bail proceedings for man linked to ‘heinous’ knife attack
Image: NPA KZN
Bail proceedings for a man charged with killing a “pro-Palestine” Durban woman, Hoosen Preston, at her Glenmore home in June 2024, were delayed in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
The woman died and her husband and son, who were stabbed more than a dozen times, were seriously wounded. A fourth member of the family, a teenager, was unharmed.
Grayson Beare, 44, adopted son of businessman Julian Beare, was arrested moments after the murder.
A month after the arrest, bail proceedings stood down after the defence requested a mental health assessment.
On Friday senior prosecutor Calvin Govender said no bail was fixed for the accused. He said the medical report from the Fort Napier hospital was pending.
“I have discussed the issue with the defence. The medical report is pending. I have taken the e-mail address of the defence and as soon as I get more information from the director of public prosecutions I will forward it to the defence,” said Govender.
Beare's attorney Yameko Jodwana confirmed the date was in order.
The delays left Beare unimpressed, who questioned magistrate Ashwin Singh about the delay.
Singh explained the matter had to be adjourned and a dejected Beare walked downstairs to the court cells.
Though family members were absent during the fleeting appearance, two men who identified as friends of the family were present. They said the family would issue a statement.
Singh adjourned the matter to July 15.
In a widely circulated video taken after his arrest, Beare said the woman was “not innocent” and had expressed her support for Palestine.
While not of direct Jewish ancestry, Beare said the woman had said she was happy Muslims were killing Jews, who he identified as his cousins.
The family of the Durban woman said the “heinous crime” had nothing to do with politics or religion.
Her husband said: “This is purely a criminal matter and we want it to be treated as such.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News