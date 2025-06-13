News

Bail application of murder accused Rob Evans set to continue next week

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 13 June 2025

The cross-examination of the state’s lone witness in bail application of murder accused Rob Evans, wrapped up in the Humansdorp Regional Court on Friday.

During cross-examination of the lead investigator in the case, Warrant Officer Xolile Kato, defence attorney Paul Roelofse argued that there was no evidence to suggest his client was a flight risk...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa inspects flood damage in Mthatha
Probe 'will take time', says Air India CEO as crash kills hundreds | REUTERS

Most Read