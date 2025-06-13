Bethelsdorp policewoman makes her mark in fight against crime
From apprehending illegal miners in Gauteng to manning the frontline against gang violence on the Cape Flats, a Gqeberha policewoman has proven her valour in some of the most dangerous situations around SA.
And while Constable Tramaine Fredericks never intended to become a police officer, some persuasion from a peer saw the Bethelsdorp resident find her true passion for protecting people and upholding the long arm of the law...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.