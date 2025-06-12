she had already received orders that had been paid for. “The effects of this disaster are not limited to infrastructure or financial losses; they strike at the heart of the community’s livelihood and wellbeing.
'Demoralised and hurt': Eastern Cape farmer's livelihood destroyed in floods
Damage in the hundreds of thousand of rand
Siphesihle Kwetana, a 30-year-old farm owner in the Eastern Cape, has suffered significant losses after recent floods damaged her farm.
This week the harsh weather destroyed infrastructure and claimed at least 57 lives in the province.
The floods swept through Kwetana's 13ha farm in Mthatha, destroying her piggery, and flooding her henhouse and nursery, resulting in the loss of 70 pigs and 40 piglets, 750 chickens and 1,000 trays of seedlings. Her main water pump was damaged beyond repair.
Kwetana said it would cost:
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Kwetana said
This is not the first time her farm has been devastated by floods. In 2021 flooding swept through her farm twice. She said she didn't have insurance.
“I don't have plans yet. The money the business makes goes back to the business. I don't see the money, that's why I can't afford insurance. Some months, the business did not make enough money. However, when the business recovers, I will consider getting insurance,” she said.
