Global employers hiring more South Africans — study
Image: 123RF
International companies are increasingly turning to SA for a skilled workforce to meet their operational needs.
This is according to Cape Town-based offshore recruitment specialist The Legends Agency, which connects global businesses with South African talent.
The agency said SA's high unemployment rate, “world-class” universities and favourable time zone are some of the factors making global employers hire more South Africans.
“In only one year, the company has grown from a R5m-a-year operation into SA’s largest independent employer of record firm, generating more thanR120m annually and enabling more than 150 global companies to successfully hire South African talent,” the agency said.
“The business is also a leading recruitment firm in the SA market, where job seekers can find the best roles working for both local and global firms.”
The agency said it is working towards reducing unemployment in SA.
CEO Anthony Kettle said global companies initially approached them to save costs, but they stay for the talent and skills.
“Our growth has been exponential. As more businesses partner with us, the quality of opportunities available to South African talent improves, attracting higher-calibre professionals, which in turn draws more companies to our services. What began as a solution for global companies seeking cost efficiencies has evolved into a quality-driven partnership that delivers exceptional results,” he said.
Nara Mayosi, who was recruited by the agency as an operational manager at Bluestones Offshore Partners, said the role opened doors to clients.
“It’s helped me grow, not only skills, but in mindset. I’ve become more confident, more globally aware and more comfortable working across cultures,” said Mayosi.
Sian Teixeira, who was recruited by the agency and works for a UK employer, said the opportunity has exposed him to the international market and helped him grow.
“The broader exposure has significantly expanded my professional perspective and experience,” said Teixeira.
