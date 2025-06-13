Gqeberha’s Mninawa Mangweni off to Germany to showcase Xhosa culture
Paying for his visa and flight, performer hopes to forge artistic relations for benefit of local artists
The beating of a drum, sharing of traditional songs and dance, as well as lessons on ubuntu are some of the isiXhosa experiences Gqeberha’s Mninawa Mangweni hopes to introduce to the world at the Night of Culture 2025 in Braunschweig, Germany.
Mangweni jetted off from the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport on Thursday after accepting an invitation to participate in the festival from Friday to Monday. ’..
