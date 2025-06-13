‘People pulled my daughter from our burning shack’
Twenty-three children among scores of people displaced by devastating blaze in George informal settlement
Last week’s devastating fire has left more than 45 families in the George district homeless, destroying at least 40 informal structures and displacing 77 people — including 23 children.
Among those displaced by the blaze that ripped through Zone 8 in Thembalethu on Friday was 48-year-old Vuyo Zandile, who described how his 10-year-old daughter was rescued moments before their shack burst into flames...
