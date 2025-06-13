President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Mthatha as flood toll rises
President to offer condolences and to see for himself conditions on the ground
President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit flood-ravaged Mthatha on Friday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said on Thursday afternoon.
The Eastern Cape death toll now stands at 78, with thousands left homeless after their homes were washed away...
