Vehicles worth R1m used to commit offences forfeited to state
One bakkie was found with more than 600 plants valued at more than R1m
Image: NPA Communications.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA's) Asset Forfeiture Unit in the Northern Cape has secured five forfeiture orders with a combined value of just more than R1.1m.
The orders, granted by the Northern Cape high court last Friday, formed part of the ongoing efforts by the state to dismantle organised crime networks by targeting the proceeds and instruments of crime, NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.
“The forfeiture orders relate to separate matters in which assets were seized by law enforcement agencies after investigations that linked them to serious criminal offences. These assets have now been permanently forfeited to the state,” he said.
In one order, an Isuzu bakkie valued at R299,900 was forfeited after it was used to transport protected plant species in contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act and the Northern Cape Nature Conservation Act.
“The vehicle, seized in Upington, was found carrying 506 Monsonia crassicaulis plants (valued at R989,000) and 108 Euphorbia braunsii plants (valued at R479,500). Three suspects were arrested and are appearing before the Upington magistrate's court.”
In the third matter, a bronze Toyota Corolla 1.3 Prestige, valued at R132,000 and held at the Philipstown SAPS, was forfeited to the state after being used to transport narcotics. The vehicle concealed drugs inside a tyre, including Mandrax valued at R30,000 and dagga valued at R631,800.
A white Mercedes-Benz valued at R306,300 which was seized in Springbok was forfeited after being used to transport dagga mixed with hydroponic cannabis. The drugs were valued at R80,000.
An Isuzu truck valued at R275,000 was seized and forfeited after it was found transporting illegal gambling machines in Kuruman. Six foreign nationals were arrested, including three Chinese and three Tanzanians. All six were found to be in the country illegally without valid travel documentation.
“These forfeitures mark a decisive and strategic intervention by the NPA and its AFU in disrupting the economic infrastructure that sustains criminal enterprises.”
He said by targeting the vehicles, cash and other assets used in or acquired through criminal activity, the AFU was not only weakening the operational capabilities of organised crime networks but also removing the financial incentives that fuelled repeat offending.
