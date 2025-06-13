News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa visits Mthatha as flood death toll rises

By TimesLIVE - 13 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in flood-ravaged Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 78 and could increase further as search and rescue operations are continuing, Reuters reported on Thursday night.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa inspects flood damage in Mthatha
Probe 'will take time', says Air India CEO as crash kills hundreds | REUTERS

Most Read