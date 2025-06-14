News

DA MP Liam Jacobs joins PA after public clash

By Herald Reporter - 14 June 2025

DA MP Liam Jacobs has switched allegiance to the Patriotic Alliance — a surprising move given his outspoken criticism of the party.

Jacobs, 24, of the Northern Cape, became popular on Facebook with his videos of sporting facilities in SA that have gone to ruin...

