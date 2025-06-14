Death toll in Eastern Cape floods rises to 86

The death toll in the Eastern Cape floods has risen to 86 with more than 1,000 people displaced.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu confirmed the number after he and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola met police officials from the Mthatha area on Saturday.
Mchunu commended police for their ongoing efforts as search and rescue efforts and mop-up operations continue in the flood-ravaged province which suffered billions of rand damage to infrastructure.
“Please continue to assist where you are called on as this makes it appear to people that government is lending a hand in their hour of need. Let's ignore the comments that the district municipality opened the sluice gates leading to the disaster.”
OR Tambo district municipal officials denied allegations the municipality recklessly opened the sluice gates of the Mthatha Dam, causing flooding and deaths along the Mthatha River.
The claims, circulating on social media, suggested the municipality’s actions worsened the damage caused by heavy rainfall.
However, the municipality has dismissed these claims as mischievous and dangerous misinformation.
OR Tambo mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana said: “In times such as these, misinformation fuels panic, confuses communities and undermines the real work being done to protect and support our people.”
Ngqondwana described the allegations as an improbable theory, highlighting the widespread devastation in the district.
“The municipality is working to reinforce water delivery trucks to support affected communities, with a need for more trucks to meet the demand.”
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa, national ministers and provincial government officials led by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane visited affected areas, including the worst-hit village in Mthatha, Dicolyn, on Friday.
He addressed about 100 displaced residents at the Sinolwazi Senior Secondary School.
“We are not used to losing so many people at one time, that is why I came to see for myself what happened,” Ramaphosa said.
He said he had received an extensive briefing from Mabuyane, and praised the response from the three spheres of government in helping the victims and searching for those who were still missing.
“That to me demonstrates the capability of our government in responding to disasters like this.
“As the premier says, it could have been much worse than this.
“Obviously, we are disturbed that so many people passed away but it could have been much worse.
He said a day of mourning is being considered to remember those who lost their lives in the catastrophic event
It's unclear how many people are still missing.
Image: Supplied
