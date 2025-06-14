NMU’s InnoVenton celebrates 20 years of helping see dreams materialise
Nelson Mandela University’s InnoVenton recently celebrated 20 years of turning dreams into reality and innovations and creativity into real-world solutions, and 2025 is proving to be a project-packed year for the institute.
InnoVenton acting director Louise Hamilton said the institute had celebrated two decades of offering services to empower industry clients, SMEs, students and student entrepreneurs, with more projects under way. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.