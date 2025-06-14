News

NMU’s InnoVenton celebrates 20 years of helping see dreams materialise

By Herald Reporter - 14 June 2025

Nelson Mandela University’s InnoVenton recently celebrated 20 years of turning dreams into reality and innovations and creativity into real-world solutions, and 2025 is proving to be a project-packed year for the institute.

InnoVenton acting director Louise Hamilton said the institute had celebrated two decades of offering services to empower industry clients, SMEs, students and student entrepreneurs, with more projects under way. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa inspects flood damage in Mthatha
Probe 'will take time', says Air India CEO as crash kills hundreds | REUTERS

Most Read