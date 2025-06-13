A 38-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo was arrested in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday for allegedly posing as a medical doctor.
He was arrested after a compliance inspection conducted by a health inspector at a local medical practice.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the health inspector visited consulting rooms operating under the name of a registered medical doctor, located at Extension 7 in Embalenhle.
“On arrival, the inspector observed a patient exiting the consultation room. He then entered the room and found an adult male conducting medical consultations, who identified himself as Jonathan Ilungwa Kilimba,” Ndubane said.
Unregistered ‘doctor’ busted consulting patients in Mpumalanga
Image: 123RF/fotokita
A 38-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo was arrested in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday for allegedly posing as a medical doctor.
He was arrested after a compliance inspection conducted by a health inspector at a local medical practice.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the health inspector visited consulting rooms operating under the name of a registered medical doctor, located at Extension 7 in Embalenhle.
“On arrival, the inspector observed a patient exiting the consultation room. He then entered the room and found an adult male conducting medical consultations, who identified himself as Jonathan Ilungwa Kilimba,” Ndubane said.
Image: SAPS
When questioned, the suspect produced five patient files, including one belonging to the patient who had just been seen.
“During the inspection, the suspect admitted that he was working under the practice owner, a registered medical doctor, and further confessed that he is not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa,” said Ndubane.
The man was detained at Embalenhle police station for violating the Health Professions Act. The patient files were confiscated as evidence for further investigation.
The suspect is set to appear in the Evander magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges related to impersonating a healthcare professional. Police have not ruled out the possibility of additional charges being filed.
Ndubane said investigations will establish the extent and duration of the suspect’s unlawful practice and to assess the working relationship between him and the registered doctor. Authorities are also verifying the authenticity of the suspect’s asylum documentation.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest and urged the public to remain vigilant.
“We urge the public to always verify the credentials of medical professionals before consulting them. The SAPS remains committed to protecting the public from unqualified individuals who put lives at risk by operating illegally,” said Mkhwanazi.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News