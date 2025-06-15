Former chef to Mandela, Mbeki in Gqeberha to promote indigenous culinary fare
After catering to the appetites of two former heads of state, few people are better equipped than Andile Somdaka to enlighten people on the importance of gastronomy.
Somdaka, the former chef for the late Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, was one of the guest speakers at the sold-out Small, Medium, Micro-Enterprises Readiness Masterclass held at Gqeberha’s Feather Market Hall in Central on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.