News

Former chef to Mandela, Mbeki in Gqeberha to promote indigenous culinary fare

Premium
15 June 2025
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

After catering to the appetites of two former heads of state, few people are better equipped than Andile Somdaka to enlighten people on the importance of gastronomy.

Somdaka, the former chef for the late Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, was one of the guest speakers at the sold-out Small, Medium, Micro-Enterprises Readiness Masterclass held at Gqeberha’s Feather Market Hall in Central on Friday...

