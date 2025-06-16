Construction manager Victor Ngcobo, who was kidnapped on the R355 road in Motherwell on Wednesday last week, has been found unharmed.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said the 38-year-old was found on Monday.
He was working on a multimillion-rand Sanral project on the R335 between Motherwell and Addo at the time of his abduction.
“It is alleged that the suspects forced the victim into a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle along Addo Road in Gqeberha,” Fumba said.
“The victim works as a construction manager and was found unharmed and has not sustained any physical injuries.
“The investigation team is ... probing the matter to establish the full circumstances around the abduction and to ensure those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.
“We appeal to any members of the public who may have information to assist in expediting the investigation to come forward.
“All information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.”
The Sunday Times reported that a R10m ransom demand had been made for Ngcobo’s return.
It remains unclear whether a ransom was paid.
Construction manager found unharmed after kidnapping on Addo road
Image: SUPPLIED
