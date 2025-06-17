A suspect wanted by police in connection with taxi-related murders, extortion and arson has been arrested and is due to appear in court in Cape Town on Tuesday.
In April, police offered a reward of up to R100,000 to help them nab Mthatha-born Vuyolwethu Tshukela, known as “Yesu”. This came after he went on the run after a warrant for his arrest was issued by a court.
The 38-year-old alleged hitman was arrested in Welkom in the Free State on Friday, said Western Cape spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“He is facing charges linked to murder, extortion and arson committed in the Nyanga area and related to the taxi industry.
“As investigations unfold, the suspect could face additional charges.”
Potelwa referred to him as “the Western Cape's number one most wanted suspect”.
Police previously said they also suspected him of involvement in taxi industry murders in Philippi East and Delft last year.
TimesLIVE
Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders
Image: SAPS
A suspect wanted by police in connection with taxi-related murders, extortion and arson has been arrested and is due to appear in court in Cape Town on Tuesday.
In April, police offered a reward of up to R100,000 to help them nab Mthatha-born Vuyolwethu Tshukela, known as “Yesu”. This came after he went on the run after a warrant for his arrest was issued by a court.
The 38-year-old alleged hitman was arrested in Welkom in the Free State on Friday, said Western Cape spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“He is facing charges linked to murder, extortion and arson committed in the Nyanga area and related to the taxi industry.
“As investigations unfold, the suspect could face additional charges.”
Potelwa referred to him as “the Western Cape's number one most wanted suspect”.
Police previously said they also suspected him of involvement in taxi industry murders in Philippi East and Delft last year.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics