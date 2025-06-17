Coronation of two bishops celebrated in Motherwell

After several years of dedicated service, Linganisile Vincent Mente and Malusi Nicholas Gubu were coronated as bishops at the Reformed Ethiopian Catholic Church of the Southern Africa branch in Motherwell on Saturday.
The day was filled with worship as congregants came together to celebrate the coronation.
The bishops aim to use their positions to see the Reformed Ethiopian Catholic Church SA (RECCSA) united, while also prioritising social justice and charitable projects to empower marginalised groups and uphold human dignity.
Gubu, 68, will serve in Mthatha and Tsolo, presiding at the Vicariate of St Andrew’s within the Diocese of St Mary.
“My heart was filled with praise to the Lord Almighty God for fulfilling his purpose for calling me.”
In 1979, Gubu was selected with six others to attend a specialised training programme in agriculture in Austria.
This experience broadened his knowledge and exposure to best practices.
Years later, in 2012, he attended a professional development course in Germany, further enhancing his skills and understanding of modern agricultural techniques.
He has served as priest-in-charge of a parish within the Anglican Church of Southern Africa (ACSA).
He was later appointed as rural dean and subsequently as archdeacon of the Anglican Catholic Church (ACC).
Gubu said his vision was to see a church that was vibrant, inclusive and committed to serving the needs of its members and the broader community.
“As a bishop, I believe that I can bring a unique combination of skills, experience and passion.
“My background in agriculture, combined with my theological studies and ministry experience, equips me to serve the church and community in a meaningful way.”
Mente, 52, leads the Vicariate of St John the Evangelist in the Western Cape, part of the Diocese of Saint Mary the Virgin, with his seat at St Philip’s Church in Cape Town.
He recalls sensing his calling from a young age — a calling that grew even stronger after his ordination as a priest.
As one out of three members that founded RECCSA, he was involved in drafting the policies and constitution of the church.
“Every year in December, I seek funding to assist the elderly as well as the impoverished to provide Christmas gifts and lunch for them at church,” Mente said.
