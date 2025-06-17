News

Criminal case opened after Provincial Hospital official accused of selling stolen equipment

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 17 June 2025

A criminal case has been opened against an official from Gqeberha’s Provincial Hospital, accused of involvement in the illegal sale of medical equipment, including crutches and wheelchairs valued at about R130,000.

The stolen items were discovered at a scrap yard in Kariega...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep94 | Audi Q5, Hyundai Grand i10, Mazda CX-60, Smart Car, GWM ...
Israel says it struck Iran's nuclear facilities, missile factories | REUTERS

Most Read