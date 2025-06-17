Criminal case opened after Provincial Hospital official accused of selling stolen equipment
A criminal case has been opened against an official from Gqeberha’s Provincial Hospital, accused of involvement in the illegal sale of medical equipment, including crutches and wheelchairs valued at about R130,000.
The stolen items were discovered at a scrap yard in Kariega...
