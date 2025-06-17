Empowering the next generation to thrive

Preparing your child for the unpredictable journey ahead is a marathon, not a sprint.
The world is shifting – fast. Trade battles, soaring prices, job disruptions and game-changing technology are reshaping the world and the future of work right before our eyes. It’s no wonder so many parents are asking: Will my child be ready? Will they thrive in this new economy? How do I prepare them for a future that feels so unpredictable? What skills will open doors – and where can they gain real-world experience to stand out? Most importantly, how do we help them build the resilience, confidence and grit to tackle whatever comes their way?
This year’s edition of the, The South African Schools Collection Including Tertiary Institutions, dives into these big questions and brings you expert-driven answers. We look at why strong foundations matter more than ever. Research shows that the first five years of learning – through play and exploration – unlock early literacy, numeracy and a lifelong love of learning.
We unpack why play-based learning is critical for nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability – skills essential for the future. If you’re choosing a primary or high school, we share expert advice to help you make the right decision for your child’s academic and social development. We also highlight the remarkable impact of parental involvement in education. Members of school governing bodies share why strong partnerships between parents, teachers and students lead to extraordinary achievements – and how you can get involved.
As the world becomes more technology-driven, we explore the rise of specialist schools that focus on nurturing individual strengths. Discover why an education entrepreneur launched a school built around in-demand skills, such as data analytics, entrepreneurship, coding and cybersecurity, giving students the tools to future-proof their careers. Finally, with economic uncertainty reshaping education choices, we look at the growing appeal of technical and vocational education and training schools. These institutions equip students with hands-on, job-ready skills, opening doors to employment or entrepreneurship.
There is more. As you turn these pages, I hope you’ll find not just answers, but also inspiration. Preparing your child for the future is a marathon, not a sprint — filled with highs and lows. However, armed with the right knowledge and support, you and your child will not only reach the finish line; you’ll thrive every step of the way.
Vukani Magubane, Editor
Empowering the next generation to thrive
Image: Supplied
Preparing your child for the unpredictable journey ahead is a marathon, not a sprint.
The world is shifting – fast. Trade battles, soaring prices, job disruptions and game-changing technology are reshaping the world and the future of work right before our eyes. It’s no wonder so many parents are asking: Will my child be ready? Will they thrive in this new economy? How do I prepare them for a future that feels so unpredictable? What skills will open doors – and where can they gain real-world experience to stand out? Most importantly, how do we help them build the resilience, confidence and grit to tackle whatever comes their way?
This year’s edition of the, The South African Schools Collection Including Tertiary Institutions, dives into these big questions and brings you expert-driven answers. We look at why strong foundations matter more than ever. Research shows that the first five years of learning – through play and exploration – unlock early literacy, numeracy and a lifelong love of learning.
We unpack why play-based learning is critical for nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability – skills essential for the future. If you’re choosing a primary or high school, we share expert advice to help you make the right decision for your child’s academic and social development. We also highlight the remarkable impact of parental involvement in education. Members of school governing bodies share why strong partnerships between parents, teachers and students lead to extraordinary achievements – and how you can get involved.
As the world becomes more technology-driven, we explore the rise of specialist schools that focus on nurturing individual strengths. Discover why an education entrepreneur launched a school built around in-demand skills, such as data analytics, entrepreneurship, coding and cybersecurity, giving students the tools to future-proof their careers. Finally, with economic uncertainty reshaping education choices, we look at the growing appeal of technical and vocational education and training schools. These institutions equip students with hands-on, job-ready skills, opening doors to employment or entrepreneurship.
There is more. As you turn these pages, I hope you’ll find not just answers, but also inspiration. Preparing your child for the future is a marathon, not a sprint — filled with highs and lows. However, armed with the right knowledge and support, you and your child will not only reach the finish line; you’ll thrive every step of the way.
Vukani Magubane, Editor
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics