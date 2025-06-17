Foundation’s blanket and weekly sandwich drives giving hope to the vulnerable
As the cold winter weather sets in, the Grab and Go Foundation is again rising to the occasion to bring much needed warmth and food to some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most vulnerable residents.
Founded in 2020 by local philanthropist Lumka Cube, the organisation has grown from a humble team of four to a strong network of more than 40 young people from around Gqeberha, who are working together to help the homeless and families in need...
