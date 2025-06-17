News

Fraud totalling R4.3m uncovered by Sassa in East Cape

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 17 June 2025

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has uncovered widespread corruption in its Eastern Cape offices involving thousands of missing files, fictitious children and fake pensioners, resulting in a loss of R4.3m.

Officials have also received death threats, including bullets sent in envelopes...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep94 | Audi Q5, Hyundai Grand i10, Mazda CX-60, Smart Car, GWM ...
Israel says it struck Iran's nuclear facilities, missile factories | REUTERS

Most Read