Good Samaritans come to the rescue after fire destroys family home

While on her way to bury her 43-year-old daughter, Nomalungelo Sithole, 74, received news which brought some relief amid her grief — her fire-damaged home in Joe Slovo, near Despatch, will be rebuilt.
Sithole’s daughter died after a long illness worsened by exposure to the cold in the single room the family has been living in since a fire destroyed their house almost two years ago.
She was buried on June 13.
The National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) in Nelson Mandela Bay has stepped in to rebuild her home.
Sithole said her daughter had hidden her illness from the family.
However, during the Easter weekend she had become bedridden.
“I do not have enough or the right words to say thank you to Nafcoc.
“My family helped me to bury her.
“My daughter had a creche, she helped with soccer, traditional dancing and the choir in the community,” Sithole said.
With five people sharing the only remaining room, the house was in no condition to be lived in and posed a serious safety hazard.
The fire occurred on September 21 2023.
Sithole said this was the second fire which had started in an unexplained manner.
“My home burned down about two years ago.
“We do not know how the fire started.”
Seeing smoke, she made her way towards the house, to find it was was on fire.
“When I arrived, I did not have the strength to watch. I blacked out. I collapsed only to be woken up later.
“Though everything was burned, the one miracle is that my room did not burn.
“That is the room we lived in for two years. My clothes were not burned, nor was the ceiling.
“I was sick first due to the cold, I had to stop going to church, my back was affected and my feet were always cold.
“I had given up hope that the government would help me.
Nafcoc Nelson Mandela Bay region deputy chair Sithembele Vatala, acting general secretary Mlungisi John and executive member Mzukisi Tyuwa said one of their members had agreed to rebuild the house.
“The condition Sithole lives under is painful. Even her daughter died due to the cold after suffering from pneumonia,” Vatala said.
“That home is not ideal for anyone to live in.
“BLB JV Group on Cape Road agreed to build the house from scratch, and we are happy that granny said she will never forget what we have done for her.”
