Motorists told to avoid R75 towards Jansenville due to protest

By Herald Reporter - 17 June 2025
Motorists are advised to avoid the R75 towards Jansenville due to ongoing protest action
ROAD BLOCKED: Motorists are advised to avoid the R75 towards Jansenville due to ongoing protest action
Image: GARETH WILSON

Motorists are advised to avoid the R75 towards Jansenville due to ongoing protest action which started at about 5am on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a truck was used to block the road, and protesters had taken the vehicle's keys.

“Authorities are working to resolve the situation.

“Traffic officers are on site to divert traffic to alternative routes until further notice. Police are also on site monitoring the situation,” Nkohli said.

