Nxuba man gets life for murder of partner

The regional court in Nxuba sentenced Brian Scharneck, 33, to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his life partner, Marilyn Maarman, 38, at their home on Elansdrift Farm.
Maarman, who lived with Scharneck on the farm, was found by fellow farm employees on September 30 2023 with severe burns to her head and face.
Concerned about her condition, they immediately called for medical assistance.
She was taken to hospital, but died the next day.
After her death, allegations of abuse surfaced.
Scharneck later admitted to police that he had assaulted Maarman by hitting her with a ceramic bowl and had also punched and kicked her after accusing her of infidelity.
He claimed that her response to his accusation had enraged him and triggered the violent assault.
Scharneck was arrested on October 2 2023 and pleaded guilty to murder.
In court, prosecutor Makabongwe Seyibokwe described the assault as cruel and sustained, arguing that gender-based violence (GBV) must be met with the harshest punishment.
He said the crime had occurred in the victim’s own home, a space which should have been safe, and the brutality of the attack by someone she trusted showed complete disregard for her dignity and life.
“This kind of domestic violence remains a blight on our communities,” Seyibokwe said, “and the courts must continue to send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.”
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions, advocate Barry Madolo, welcomed the sentence.
“This life sentence demonstrates the National Prosecuting Authority’s commitment to securing justice for victims of GBV,” he said.
“No-one should have to endure abuse at the hands of a partner or loved one.
“We commend the swift and effective work of the prosecution and police in securing this conviction.”
The Herald
