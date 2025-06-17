Peace officers say they are in the dark over their dismissals
With bylaw infringements escalating, metro says duo erred, but veteran honoraries point to exposure of illegal activity
Two civic-minded Gqeberha volunteers, who worked as peace officers for a decade, helping to police municipal bylaws, are challenging their abrupt dismissal by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Jane Jardine and Hank van de Water were among a large group of volunteers trained and certified by the metro in 2013 who went on to play a key role, all at their own cost, to support the municipal law enforcement team...
