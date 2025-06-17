The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the North West has secured a preservation order relating to about 39,058 tonnes of gold-bearing material (GBM) valued at an estimated R16m.
The material is alleged to be the proceeds of unlawful activities and instrumentalities of offences. The order was granted by the North West High Court on Friday.
“The order follows investigations into illegal mining operations between 2016 and 2020. During this period, certain suspects and entities reportedly transported GBM from a dormant mine to a processing plant in Stilfontein, Klerksdorp, where it was refined, contravening the Precious Metals Act,” NPA spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.
The suspects allegedly operated without a valid refining licence. The accused had been arrested and are expected to appear in court on July 2.
“The NPA welcomes the court's decision, which marks a significant step in the fight against illegal mining.”
Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains preservation order in illegal mining case
