Four men convicted of mentally disabled woman’s murder
Four men have been convicted of the cold-blooded murder of 23-year-old Nosipho Mfana, a mentally disabled woman who was gunned down in her home in Kwanokuthula in April 2022 in what the court described as a premeditated killing for financial gain.
The Knysna High Court on Monday found Mboneleli Msila, Mbulelo Jack, Monde Tshembese and Lungisile Lucas guilty of murder, while Tshembese was additionally convicted of the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition...
