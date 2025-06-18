Gqeberha students lament dire state of off-campus residences
‘Our food is being eaten by rats’
Infestations of cockroaches and mice, cold showers, buildings situated next to nightclubs, poor maintenance, piles of rubbish and a lack of security — these are the conditions Nelson Mandela University students in Gqeberha are forced to live in at off-campus residences.
The students often have little choice but to stay at the residences as universities across SA continue to face a severe shortage of accommodation...
