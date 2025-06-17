Party members scurried for cover as one of the gunmen, who arrived in a Toyota Quantum, fired shots inside the venue. Some party members managed to disarm the gunman. Mncwango confirmed the incident and said the men stormed the meeting venue and started shooting.
Gunman who disrupted ActionSA branch launch appears in court
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango has called on other political parties in the province to talk to their members about the importance of political tolerance.
He was speaking at the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday afternoon after the appearance of Xolani Morgan Hadebe, who is accused of firing shots at ActionSA members and supporters during a branch launch on Sunday.
He is facing charges of pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm in a built-up area.
The matter was adjourned to June 24 for a bail application.
“We hope he does not get bail because our members are scared. We are worried about people like these who do not understand democracy. It does not matter which political party the accused belongs to, but he should allow us to campaign freely anywhere in KZN. I don't know which political party he belongs to, and I don't care,” said Mncwango.
Mncwango was accompanied by the party's former chairperson Musa Kubheka, activists and councillors, including Halalisani Ndlovu, who was also present during Sunday's commotion.
Party members scurried for cover as one of the gunmen, who arrived in a Toyota Quantum, fired shots inside the venue. Some party members managed to disarm the gunman. Mncwango confirmed the incident and said the men stormed the meeting venue and started shooting.
“We managed to disarm the suspects and took them to Sydenham police station,” he said.
Mncwango said the branch launch had to be cancelled because members were terrified. He said they want the suspects to reveal who sent them. Mncwango has many enemies in the province due to his stance against corruption in the provincial government and eThekwini municipality.
Hadebe, who chose to represent himself during proceedings, failed in his bid to have presiding magistrate Ntokozo Myeni refuse an application for the media to photograph him.
Senior prosecutor Seema Reddy had not objected to the application as there was no identity parade because Hadebe was arrested on the scene.
Court proceedings got off to a bad start as Hadebe infuriated Myeni because of his inaudible responses to the court.
Hadebe later requested the court to grant him bail, saying he transported children to school and had strong emotional ties with his children.
Reddy said the state was opposed to bail and called for the matter to be postponed to Tuesday. She said information had also surfaced that Hadebe had previous convictions dating back to 2015.
