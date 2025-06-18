Nelson Mandela Bay metro commits to reviving neglected township business hubs
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is set to pump more than R1.1m into revitalising neglected municipal business hubs in some of the townships.
However, councillors are concerned the hubs will be vandalised again if security is not provided...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.