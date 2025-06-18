Peace walker now aims to plant a million trees
After three years of putting one foot in front of the other, criss-crossing the country in the spirit of ubuntu, Siyanda Dlamini has decided that this will be his final year.
But the Peace Walk Foundation founder has already set his sights on his next inspiring goal, planting a million trees across SA...
