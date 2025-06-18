Prosecutor turns tragedy into hope for grieving women
Nandipha Dwabayo launches foundation to support those struggling to cope with child loss
After enduring the heartbreaking loss of her baby to a miscarriage in 2024, Gqeberha public prosecutor Nandipha Dwabayo has turned her pain into purpose.
In the midst of her grief, she found the strength to create a support initiative — a safe space where other women walking the same difficult path can find comfort, understanding and healing...
