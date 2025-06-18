Rob Evans’ bail bid draws to a close
The end is finally in sight in the drawn out bail application of murder accused Rob Evans, with both the state and the defence to now submit their heads of argument ahead of judgment.
Evans, accused of murdering his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, over the Easter weekend, made a brief appearance in the Humansdorp Regional Court on Wednesday...
