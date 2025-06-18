Winning book takes Sanctor teen on dream trip to US
From Sanctor to the States and back again — this is the transatlantic journey a Gqeberha teen and her brother experienced after she claimed the title in the Excel Book Writing Competition for Youth.
Kirstin Williams recently returned home with her brother, Raytheo, after her winning book, titled Big Sweet Problems, took them on a seven-day adventure to Atlanta where the 14-year-old showcased her book...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.