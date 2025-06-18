Women’s power explored in locally made movie
In a powerful tribute to the strength and resilience of women, filmmaker Siviwe Honobroke Mashiyi is set to premiere his latest work, War, Family and Royal 2, on Wednesday.
Though the title evokes images of conflict, Mashiyi said the film was deeply rooted in the experiences of modern-day women...
