Family relieved after killers of young Plett woman jailed

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 19 June 2025

The family of Nosipho Mfana have finally received some solace as the four men convicted of murdering the mentally challenged Plettenberg Bay resident were all sentenced to several years behind bars on Thursday.

The Knysna High Court earlier this week found the 23-year-old’s adoptive father, Mboneleli Msila, Mbulelo Jack, Monde Tshembese and Lungisile Lucas guilty of murder, while Tshembese was additionally convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition...

