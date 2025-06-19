Fear stalks Kariega township after grisly discovery
Community in shock after charred bodies of two teenagers found in veld in KwaNobuhle
Fear has gripped KwaNobuhle in Kariega after the charred remains of two bodies — believed to be those of teenage girls — were discovered on the outskirts of the township early on Wednesday.
The victims were found at about 7am by goat herders near the boundary between the Nyosi Game Reserve and the township...
