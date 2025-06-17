A growing number of children across SA are struggling with reading and comprehension — a crisis that literacy organisations say stems from a lack of foundational learning in the early years.
Two literacy-focused nonprofits whose representatives spoke to Sowetan have stepped in to address the crisis, reaching more than 500 classrooms in Gauteng and other parts of the country where pupils are in urgent need of support.
Read to Rise executive director Taryn Lock said its work at primary schools, particularly in Soweto, had highlighted significant reading challenges.
“Children aren’t excited about reading. They don’t own books at home and there’s a lack of good, affordable and relatable books.
“Most of the schools we work in don’t have libraries or any structured reading programmes,” Lock said.
Read to Rise operates in schools such as Sedibathuto, Khuthala, Diodi, Lekang, Vukani, Moriting, Hlabangane, Makhoane, Nka-thuto, Rebone and Livhuwani.
Since 2016, it has run more than 1,015 class programmes and distributed at least 57,000 new storybooks to children in Soweto.
“We focus on schools in high-need areas, and 70% of teachers have reported a significant increase in learners’ interest in reading after our visits,” Lock said.
‘Focus on foundational learning or fail another generation’
Teachers and parents shared their experiences with Sowetan.
One parent said her eight-year-old daughter, who suffered from anxiety and depression, had a difficult time reading.
“Bedtime is usually stressful for her, but after Read to Rise visited her school, she was excited to tell me about her own storybook that she wrote and illustrated.
“The encouragement she received lit up her entire demeanour. I hadn’t seen her this happy in a long time,” she said.
In Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, The Workshop Reading Centre works with children struggling with basic reading skills, including those with dyslexia or developmental delays.
Executive director Angela Charalambous said: “Many children are struggling to cope with the academic workload in higher grades without having built the necessary reading foundations.
“Reading is a fundamental skill required for learning.
“A child struggling with reading is aware that he may not be able to read as well as his peers.
“This can result in poor self-esteem, lack of confidence, school avoidance and even behavioural issues,” Charalambous said.
She said the centre used the Cellfield reading programme, which had helped children make notable progress.
“We continuously evaluate our approach, adapt our tools and tailor sessions to meet individual needs. The session involves much more than the 45 minutes spent with a child.”
Another parent said: “My son had speech delays and struggled with reading into grade 1. The inability to read affected his mood and social engagement.
“Since joining the programme, there’s been phenomenal change and improved confidence.”
A third parent said: “He read phonetically with no fluency and lacked comprehension.
“After starting with The Workshop, there was a noticeable difference within two weeks. Now he’s fluent, confident and engaged in his learning.”
Charalambous said intervention was essential when pupils had difficulty reading.
“By improving a child’s reading skill, they move into a space of confidence, increased engagement in the classroom, reduced frustration and increased motivation.
“We must focus on foundational learning. If not, we risk failing another generation of learners,” she said.
This special report into the state of literacy, a collaborative effort by The Herald, Sowetan and Daily Dispatch, was made possible by the Henry Nxumalo Foundation
