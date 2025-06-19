Funnyman gets serious with the three ‘Ds’

Still funny, now real, Barry Hilton is tackling depression, dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with humour in his new set.
Of course, like with anything SA’s favourite cousin sets his mind to, he starts it off with a question.
“What do two pirates, a billionaire, a celebrity chef, Spider-Man, and one of SA’s most inspiring comedic storytellers have in common?” he asks.
“They all share a common thread — dyslexia.”
Hilton was referring to actors Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean), billionaire Richard Branson, chef Jamie Oliver, and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, who all grew up facing learning challenges that set them apart — yet none let that define their success.
Now, the former Gqeberha resident joins this group, stepping forward not just with laughter, but with a powerful message about living with depression, dyslexia and ADHD in his candid and compelling keynote.
In Barry Hilton in 3D, he reveals how humour became his survival tool, a bridge to connection, and a path to healing.
This is more than a comedy show — it is a vital conversation about resilience, mental health and the courage to be truly yourself.
Hilton is on a mission to tackle mental health issues using the unexpected yet universal power of humour.
After quietly struggling with these mental and learning challenges for years, Hilton reached a turning point.
“I broke down,” he said, “and that breakdown turned into a breakthrough.”
What followed was a commitment to speak honestly and to help others, not by hiding behind the punchlines, but by using them to open difficult doors.
In a country where humour is often a default defence mechanism, Barry Hilton in 3D offers some insight and empathy with a story that resonates in boardrooms and schools alike.
“We’ve got to start checking in on the ‘happy one’, the class clown, the team joker.
“Sometimes, they’re the ones carrying the heaviest load.
“Humour saved my life and I want to show others how it can do the same for them or for someone they love.”
The engaging live session covers practical lessons on using humour to build resilience and spotting red flags early, especially in the “always fine” team member.
He said it was further an honest, funny, and deeply human keynote that touched on workplace wellness, youth mental health and learning differences.
“We are all just trying to stay afloat. Some of us are laughing on the outside and drowning on the inside. This talk is my lifebuoy to the world,” he said.
Barry Hilton in 3D: Depression, Dyslexia, ADHD is now available for corporate events, conferences, fundraising galas and educational sessions.
