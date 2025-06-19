Men who killed disabled Plettenberg Bay woman set to be sentenced on Thursday
The four men convicted of the murder of 23-year-old Nosipho Mfana will hear their fate on Thursday when sentencing is expected.
On Monday, the Knysna High Court found Mboneleli Msila, Mbulelo Jack, Monde Tshembese and Lungisile Lucas guilty of murder, with Tshembese also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition...
