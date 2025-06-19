Stem cell donor drive launched to help NMU student
Zachary Francis needs transplant after other treatments for his blood disorder unsuccessful
A 21-year-old Nelson Mandela University student’s life took a frightening and unexpected turn earlier in 2025 when he was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia — a rare but serious condition where the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells.
What began as a routine check-up in February quickly escalated, leading to multiple tests and a bone marrow biopsy, confirming the life-changing diagnosis...
