Tangible Africa equipping 100 Nelson Mandela Bay schools in coding skills
Tangible Africa
Tangible Africa is on track to attaining its 2025 goal of reaching 100 schools across Nelson Mandela Bay through coding and computational thinking training.
The #MandelaBay100 educational initiative was launched at the start of 2025 in partnership with Ezethu Development Trust and has already passed the halfway mark for providing schools with free resources including coding kits and teacher training...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.