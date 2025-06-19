Tiny Eastern Cape farm school fighting for its survival
Rose Cottage Primary left reeling by death of principal as education bosses delay in appointing a replacement
A farm school in the Elands River Valley is struggling with 25 pupils of all ages being taught by a single junior teacher.
The situation came to a head in November after the principal died and the education department failed to appoint a replacement...
