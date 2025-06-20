The number of suspects arrested in connection with the two burnt bodies, believed to be those of two teenage girls, that were discovered in KwaNobuhle on Wednesday, has risen to eight.
Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the suspects, aged between 16 and 27, would appear before the KwaNobuhle magistrate’s court on Monday.
“This follows the initial report indicating four suspects, but moments later, there was a detention of an additional four suspects, after an interrogation process.”
The bodies of the two victims, believed to be aged between 17 and 19, were found by goat herders at about 7am, near the boundary of the Nyosi Wildlife Reserve and KwaNobuhle, adjacent to Fourth Avenue, Khayelitsha.
The Herald
Arrests after burnt bodies found in KwaNobuhle, climb to eight
Image: GARETH WILSON
