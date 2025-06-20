News

Automotive council pushing for new investments in province

SA Auto Week will host motor industry leaders at Coega in October

By Nomazima Nkosi and Meagan Roos - 20 June 2025

 The event is scheduled for October 1-3 and will be hosted at the Coega Vulindlela Accommodation and Conference Centre.

At a media engagement session in Gqeberha on Thursday, Naamsa chief executive Mikel Mabasa said they were being deliberate in their approach to mobilise investments, especially that the event was coming to the province...

