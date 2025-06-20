Automotive council pushing for new investments in province
SA Auto Week will host motor industry leaders at Coega in October
The event is scheduled for October 1-3 and will be hosted at the Coega Vulindlela Accommodation and Conference Centre.
At a media engagement session in Gqeberha on Thursday, Naamsa chief executive Mikel Mabasa said they were being deliberate in their approach to mobilise investments, especially that the event was coming to the province...
