Cops still charged rent despite leaving barracks
Officers struggling to stop ongoing deduction after they moved out during Covid
A group of cash-strapped Eastern and Western Cape police officers are being forced to fork out thousands of rand for rental for residences they are not occupying.
Officers claim they have been charged between R4,000 and R8,000 a month since 2022 for police quarters in Parkhof, Kenilworth, despite them having been previously evicted...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.