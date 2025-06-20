The Eastern Cape department of education has condemned the murders of two teenage girls whose charred remains were discovered in KwaNobuhle on Wednesday.
In a statement on Thursday, education MEC Fundile Gade expressed deep sadness at what he described as a heinous and senseless double murder.
Though their identities have not yet officially been made public, Gade said they were both pupils at Nkululeko Secondary School.
He extended the department’s condolences to the victims’ families, friends and peers.
“The department can confirm that the SA Police Service is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Gade said.
He urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist the authorities, adding that the safety and wellbeing of all pupils was a priority.
He said they would provide support to the families of the deceased and work closely with law enforcement to ensure a comprehensive investigation.
“We are deeply troubled by the heinous crime committed against two of our schoolgirls in Kariega.
“Daily, I am convinced that there is a silent war being meted out against women and young girls.
“We empathise with the families, their colleagues and the community of Kariega at large.
“We urge law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned and to provide clarity about this tragedy.
“We wish the affected families strength, courage and resilience during this difficult time.
“Updates to our community of Nelson Mandela Bay will be provided as more information becomes available,” Gade said.
The Herald
Education MEC condemns heinous attack on teenage girls
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
