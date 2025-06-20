Swift police work saw four young suspects arrested within hours of the gruesome discovery of two burnt bodies in KwaNobuhle on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the four male suspects were aged between 16 and 23.
The bodies of two females were found by goat herders at about 7am, near the boundary of the Nyosi Wildlife Reserve and KwaNobuhle, adjacent to Fourth Avenue, Khayelitsha.
Acting Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso commended the KwaNobuhle police on the arrest.
“The swift apprehension of these suspects is a result of diligent police work and co-operation within the community.
“We assure the public that we are treating this case with the utmost seriousness,” Kupiso said.
Gantana said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murders was ongoing and further details regarding the charges the suspects faced would be disclosed as the case unfolded.
“The SAPS urges anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward and assist with the investigation.”
The Herald
Four arrested after charred bodies found in KwaNobuhle
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Swift police work saw four young suspects arrested within hours of the gruesome discovery of two burnt bodies in KwaNobuhle on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the four male suspects were aged between 16 and 23.
The bodies of two females were found by goat herders at about 7am, near the boundary of the Nyosi Wildlife Reserve and KwaNobuhle, adjacent to Fourth Avenue, Khayelitsha.
Acting Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso commended the KwaNobuhle police on the arrest.
“The swift apprehension of these suspects is a result of diligent police work and co-operation within the community.
“We assure the public that we are treating this case with the utmost seriousness,” Kupiso said.
Gantana said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murders was ongoing and further details regarding the charges the suspects faced would be disclosed as the case unfolded.
“The SAPS urges anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward and assist with the investigation.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News